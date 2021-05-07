Tata Consumer Products back in black with a ₹54 crore profit in Q4

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Tata Consumer Products (TCP) reported a profit of ₹53.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, recovering from a loss of ₹76.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
TCP’s revenue increased by 27 per cent to ₹3.080.18 crore from ₹2.426.96 crore during the period.
A final dividend of ₹4.05 per equity share was recommended subject to approval by the members of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
For the quarter, the India packaged beverages business recorded a 53 per cent value growth and 23 per cent volume growth. The India foods business registered a 22 per cent revenue growth and 21 per cent volume growth.
TCP subsidiary NourishCo sustained growth momentum during the quarter with a 86 per cent revenue growth, albeit on a low base impacted by Covid in March 2020.
Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, “We delivered yet another quarter of strong revenue growth, driven by double-digit volume growth in India business. The integration of our food and beverage businesses in India is complete as committed and we have started seeing synergy benefits. During the year, we have stepped up our distribution reach, invested behind our brands, and focused on premiumisation in our core portfolio.”
According to the company’s projections, the second wave of Covid-19 in India creating uncertainty in the near term, but the outlook for Consumer Staples remains stable.
“International business will be lapping Covid-induced high base in next quarter – our focus will be to continue expansion beyond black tea.” TCP said in an investor presentation.
“Overall, this year, despite the pandemic, we completed the integration of India business, made significant progress in our transformation journey, delivered strong earnings growth in the face of unprecedented inflation in a key raw material, while prioritising the safety and well-being of our people. Going forward, we will continue to make consistent progress against all our strategic pillars and create value for all stakeholders,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...