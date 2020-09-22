Tata group open to buying Mistry group’s shares to aid fund-raising

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Tata Group, the country’s biggest conglomerate, said it’s open to buying out the stake held by its largest minority shareholder — the billionaire Mistry family — as part of a proposal to help end a years-long legal dispute between the two parties.
A lawyer representing Tata Sons informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday of the offer to purchase the 18 per cent stake owned by the cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji Group if the latter needed to raise money for paying maturing debt. The SP Group instead wants to borrow funds using the shares as collateral, a move Tata considers as potentially risky because the securities may end up falling in the hands of unfriendly investors.
Also read: Supreme Court to hear Tata Sons’ plea seeking to restrain Mistry family from raising funds on Tuesday
The nation’s top court on Tuesday barred the Mistry group from pledging or selling any Tata shares until October 28, when it starts hearing final arguments in the case.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, controlled by tycoon Pallonji Mistry and his family, owns about 18 per cent of closely held Tata Sons, the holding company of the $113 billion software-to-cars Tata empire. Mistry’s son, Cyrus, has been locked in a bitter legal fight with Tata since he was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a 2016 boardroom coup.
Also read: SP Group questions Tata board move to block Mistry family from raising funds
Mistry’s empire, which includes real estate, infrastructure and home appliances, was in preliminary discussions to borrow as much as $1 billion by pledging a part of its Tata Sons stake to pay maturing debt after asset sales stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported in March, citing people familiar with the matter.
The SP Group had $1.3 billion in external debt at its main holding vehicle, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt., as of end-February, according to Care Ratings Ltd. The group-wide debt was estimated by the local credit rating firm to be more than 300 billion rupees as of March 2019.
The two conglomerates have been engaged in prolonged litigation over issues such as Mistry’s broader challenge to his removal as chairman of Tata Sons, a seat on Tata Sons board, Tata Sons turning into a private limited company, and now over the proposed pledging of shares.
Back in 2016, immediately after the ouster of Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, Tata family trusts had reached out to sovereign wealth funds and other long-term investors to gauge their interest in purchasing the Mistry family stake if it became available, people familiar with the matter said then.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...