Tata Motors, a leading manufacturer of passenger and commercial vehicles, broke ground on Saturday for a new vehicle manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet District, Tamil Nadu.

The greenfield facility will produce high-end cars and SUVs under Tata Motors and its luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Jaguar and Land Rover are iconic brands with a long-standing heritage in the premium luxury segment.

Tata Motors has committed an investment of ₹9,000 crore for the project, which will be implemented over several years. The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity exceeding 2.5 lakh units, with production ramping up in phases to achieve this target over the next 5 to 7 years.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran, kicked off the construction work in the presence of State ministers, senior bureaucrats, government officials and representatives from the Tata Group.

Suppliers park

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, stated that the Panapakkam site will serve as the company’s new hub for manufacturing next-generation cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury models. He also mentioned plans to establish a suppliers’ park in the region, aimed at localising the manufacturing ecosystem and streamlining supply chains.

Chief Minister Stalin highlighted Tata Group’s legacy of nation-building and its strong, long-standing ties with Tamil Nadu, where several of the company’s manufacturing units have been operating successfully for many years. He stated that this advanced facility has the potential to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while enhancing future-ready skills in the local communities around the plant.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, is based in the UK, where it operates two design and engineering centres, three vehicle manufacturing plants, an engine manufacturing facility and a battery assembly centre. In addition to the UK, JLR has production facilities in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, along with seven technology hubs worldwide.

As part of its transformation into a “House of Brands” organisation, JLR introduced a new corporate identity, emphasising the distinct characteristics of each of its key brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar. From 2025, Jaguar will relaunch as an all-electric brand, aiming to target the higher-end luxury market, as part of its Reimagine strategy.