Tata Motors expects Altroz iTurbo to rev up sales volume

Tata Motors expects the new petrol variant of its popular premium hatchback, the Altroz iTurbo, which was unveiled on Wednesday, to add around 10 per cent to its overall monthly sales volume, a top company official said.

The Altroz iTurbo satisfies a different need of Tata Motors’ customers and it’s expected to add to the company’s topline, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said on Wednesday, addressing presspersons on the sidelines of its launch.

“Demand continues to be strong, and we hope the iTurbo variant adds substantially to demand,” he said.

One year after the launch of the Altroz, Tata Motors unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo on Wednesday, which will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine and a new top of the line XZ+ trim. Bookings for the Altroz iTurbo start tomorrow, and it can be pre-booked at a price of Rs 11,000. It will be open for sales on January 22, when the price will be announced. Altroz iTurbo will be available in the XT, XZ and the new top-of-the-line XZ+ variant.

The Altroz will also be equipped with iRA tech, a connected car technology by Tata Motors, which will come with 27 new and additional features. It will also have ‘natural voice tech’, through which the car understands and processes voice commands in English, Hindi, as well as ‘Hinglish’ - a mix of English and Hindi.

Talking about the demand outlook for the year, Srivatsa said the current quarter of this financial year is likely to be strong in terms of wholesales. “Tata Motors, as well as the overall industry, is sitting on a strong order book. But beyond that, as we get into the early part of financial year 2022, we really need to see the larger macro-economic factors. While agriculture has had a good run, and we have had a good monsoon, the financial parameters in terms of NBFC fundings and how loan repayment cycles (turn out) would really determine how robust the market continues,” he explained.

Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international market during Q3 FY21 stood at 158,215 vehicles, compared to the 1,29,381 units it sold during Q3 FY20.