Tata Motors’ global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, were 2 per cent higher at 3,29,847 units in the first quarter of FY25 compared to first quarter of FY24.
The company’s global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were 6 per cent higher in the reporting quarter at 93,410 units.
Further, the global wholesales of the Mumbai-headquartered company’s passenger vehicles in Q1 were at 1,38,682 units down 1 per cent compared to Q1FY24. The global wholesales of JLR were at 97,775 units, 5 per cent higher, while Jaguar wholesales were at 8227 vehicles and Land Rover at 89,528 vehicles.
