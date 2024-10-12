In a gesture that exemplifies the enduring values of compassion and commitment, Tata Motors credited Diwali bonuses to its workforce just hours after the funeral of Ratan Tata, the legendary chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away on October 9.

This unexpected act of generosity touched the hearts of thousands, bringing tears to the eyes of many workers at the company’s Pimpri-Chinchwad plant.

Ratan Tata, a towering figure in Indian industry and philanthropy, died on Wednesday night, and his funeral was held the following day.

Despite the immense loss to the Tata family and the nation, the company’s management credited bonuses worth ₹49,177 to the accounts of nearly 10,000 permanent employees in Pimpri Chinchwad plant within 24 hours of bidding farewell to their beloved leader.

The gesture, arriving amid the Tata Group’s mourning, overwhelmed the workers with emotion. Over 30,000 contract workers also received bonus as per the rules.

Shishupal Tomar, President of the Tata Motors Employees Union, expressed the deep impact of this gesture, reflecting on the company’s ethos and its influence on the lives of the workforce.

Speaking to businessline, he said, “The formalities for the bonus contract were completed two weeks ago, but after the sudden and tragic death of Ratan Tata, we didn’t expect the bonus to be credited immediately. I’ve worked here since 2001, and I can say without a doubt that Tata’s culture changes you.”

“It becomes part of your identity. For example, I’ve learned to strictly follow traffic rules—something the company instilled in me. Even when people honk at me at red signals, I never cross before it turns green. That’s what working for Tata does—it makes you a better person.”

Tomar described Tata Motors as the backbone of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s industrial landscape, emphasizing that the residents owe their economic development to the company’s presence. Tata Motors, originally called Telco, was the first company to set up shop in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bhosari-MIDC area in the late 1960s.

This move catalysed the region’s transformation into a bustling industrial hub. Over time, more than 5,000 small and medium-scale industries flourished here, many of them relying on Tata Motors for business.

Ratan Tata’s commitment to prioritizing local vendors and manufacturers for automobile components empowered countless small industries, generating employment for hundreds of thousands of workers across Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, and even beyond Maharashtra.

The company’s decision to credit bonuses to both permanent and contract workers, even during immense personal loss, is being hailed as a testament to Tata’s unwavering values. The Diwali bonus has become more than just a financial incentive for the workers—it symbolizes the unbroken bond between the company and its people.