Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

Tata Motors on Monday announced the introduction of two new Automatic (AMT) variants to its Tigor range - the XMA and the XZA+.

The XMA and XZA+ will be priced ₹ 6.39 Lakh and ₹ 7.24 Lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

“In a constant effort to maintain our growth momentum, we continuously introduce advanced technologies in our products, fill white spaces and offer exciting product interventions to meet the growing aspirations of our customers. This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio,” said S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and will be available in all the colours

The Tigor is currently offered in – Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White and Titanium Grey.