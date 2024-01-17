Tata Motors has launched the electric version of the Punch at an introductory price of Rs 10.99 lakh.

The Punch.ev will be introduced in three personas, with a separate long-range version . The price of the electric vehicles will go up to Rs 14.49 lakh.

Punch.ev is the company’s its first electric vehicle to be built on a pure EV architecture acti.ev

With a top speed of 140 kmph, the Punch.ev comes with a battery pack of 25kWh offering a range of 315 km, whereas the longer range Punch ev has a battery pack of 35kWh, offering a range of 421 km.

“Earlier, customers could buy a Tiago ev with a lower range and use it as a city car or a Nexon ev at a price point between Rs 18-Rs 20 lakh. The Punch electric vehicle comes with a popular number plate with a smaller footprint. It will be unique and will bring in customers,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to businessline.

The Punch.ev Long Range (LR) is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace. With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast-charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes, from any 50 kW DC fast charger.