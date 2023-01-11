Tata Motors unveiled its new range of trucks and buses in the alternative fuel segments as India’s top commercial vehicle maker has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.

“Tata Motors is focusing on three transitions: digital, energy, and supply chain. These transitions change and drive growth not just for the Tata Group but also for the Indian economy. At the group level, we are driving sustainability through three pillars: commitment to zero-emission, commitment to the circular economy, and to preserve nature and biodiversity. Every group company is working together to achieve these,” said N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors, during the unveiling of the new vehicles.

14 new products

The company showcased 14 new products in the CV segment across the natural gas, battery electric, fuel-agnostic, hydrogen cell electric, and hydrogen cell ICE categories, covering a host of applications.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, unveiled the company’s new pickups, the Intra V2 Bifuel and Yodha CNG, which will offer the highest payload and target multiple applications.

It also revealed what the company calls “India’s first LNG Tipper for heavy duty applications” Prima G.35K, which will not only meet emission levels but also aims to be a best-in-class product

Wagh said its new fuel-agnostic Signa (28 to 55 T range) and Azura (7 to 19 T range) will offer new generation, all-energy architecture, and modern cabins for the M&HCV and I&LCV segments, respectively.

Battery electric segment

In the battery electric segment, the company unveiled three new concepts that aim to cover most of the intra-city applications. While Magic EV will target last-mile passenger transport, Ultra E.9 is meant for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation. Prima E.28K is a tipper concept for mining and closed-loop applications.

In the hydrogen segment, it unveiled the Starbus Fuel Cell EV for commercial application and the hydrogen fuel cell-powered tractor concept, the Prima E.55S. It also unveiled what it calls the first hydrogen-ICE-powered concept truck, the PRIMA H.55S.