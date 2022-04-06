Tata Motors unveils electric Curvv SUV, launch in 2024

Tata Motors unveiled a sport utility vehicle concept Curvv, which it intends to launch in 2024 with an electric powertrain followed by petrol/diesel engines.

Curvv is based on what Tata Motors calls Generation 2 architecture, derived from the first-generation platform that houses models like Harrier and Safari. Generation 3 will be those products that are purely electric without having a petrol/diesel option.

The Curvv is positioned in the mid-size segment above the Tata Nexon and is the first attempt at a coupe-like body styling, which the company claims will address a white space in the industry.

This is the first new model announcement by Tata Motors after it received the first tranche of ₹3,750 crore of the total ₹7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate a week ago. The company wants to gauge market reaction before making any suitable changes to the concept. The final production model will be 80-85 per cent of the concept.

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “SUVs are characterised as those having boxy looks. The Curvv will break the clutter. We want to fast-track its development.”

Battery pack

The electric version of the Curvv will have a battery pack that will provide a certified drive range of 400 km-500 km which will be a marked jump compared to the existing peak range of 312 km seen on the Tata Nexon EV, India’s largest-selling electric vehicle.

The Curvv will have a fast charging ability in both DC and AC methods, will have the ability to connect to cloud for receiving over-the-air updates. The vehicle will also have the ability to do vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle to load, where the batteries can be used for powering small electronic gadgets.

While Tata Motors did not give any guidance on the pricing of the Curvv, the vehicle will plug the gap in the mid-size SUV space priced upwards of ₹10 lakh. Tata Motors does not have a product in the SUV segment currently dominated by Hyundai Creta.

Tata Motors is the market leader in the passenger electric 4-wheeler space with a share of more than 85 per cent. The company presently has only two models – Nexon EV and Tigor EV – in the electric vehicle space. Around 8 per cent of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales now come from electric vehicles.