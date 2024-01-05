Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has unveiled its first pure electric architecture — acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle). Electric Punch will be the first product on its pure electric architecture.

Customers can book Punch.ev by making a payment of ₹21,000. The car is likely to be launched in the first half of 2024. The Mumbai-headquartered carmaker, which has the highest market share in electric vehicles, stated that acti.ev is based on performance, technology, modularity, space and efficiency.

“As leaders of the EV evolution in India, we are proud to enter 2024 with a groundbreaking development in the form of acti.ev – a made-in-India advanced Pure EV architecture that promises to be a trendsetter in the country’s rapidly developing EV market. This architecture has been meticulously designed to enable class-leading efficiencies, maximising space, and battery capacity and enhancing the overall driving experience. acti.ev is a global-ready, future-facing pure electric architecture that enables the implementation of software-oriented features, ensuring that our vehicles are not only technologically advanced but also future-proof,” said Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd

battery pack design

The electric vehicle architecture features an optimised battery pack design with 10 per cent improvement in energy density and offers a range of options from 300 km to 600 km. acti.ev can support a 7.2kW to 11kW onboard charger for AC fast charging and DC fast charging up to 150kW, adding a 100 km range in 10 minutes.

The platform provides higher computing powers ADAS level 2 capabilities and cloud architecture Arcade.ev, an in-car app suite.

