Tata Nexon EV catches fire at Vasai near Mumbai

Mumbai

A Tata Nexon electric vehicle burst into flames on a busy intersection at Vasai Road in Mumbai, making it the first case of an electric car catching fire in the country.

Firefighters and police officials were seen struggling to put out the raging blaze, the cause of which was still to be ascertained. There were no reports of loss of life or injury due to the incident.

The white body coloured Nexon EV was parked outside a restaurant and reportedly caught fire around 7.00 pm local time as per eye witnesses. Authorities later towed away the charred remains of the vehicle.

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of this isolated incident. We will share a detailed response thereafter. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first such incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly 4 years,” said a Tata Motors spokesperson.

Largest selling EV

The Tata Nexon is the largest-selling electric vehicle in India and is one of two EV it sells. The company has sold more than 30,000 electric cars in the last four years, which have cumulatively clocked over one million kilometres. None of these cars have experienced any such incident so far.

The five-seater Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh high energy density lithium ion battery pack with a liquid cooled thermal management system. The vehicle has an IP67 rated protection for motor and battery pack, making it dust and waterproof.

Thermal management

In earlier interactions with Tata Motors officials, the company said, it had focussed more on thermal management, the most critical aspect in an EV. It had even borrowed the technical expertise from its UK-based brands Jaguar Land Rover for making sure the temperature inside battery packs remain under control.

While fire incidents in EVs are common globally as it happened in Tesla models , such incidents in India could lead to setbacks in consumer confidence in electric vehicle technology. The Centre is trying to make India a hub for electric vehicles, including the production of cells and battery packs.

Priced at nearly ₹15 lakh, the Nexon EV has a certified drive range of 312 km to a full charge. A few weeks ago, Tata Motors launched another variant named Nexon EV Max with a better range of 437 km, priced at ₹17.74 lakh.