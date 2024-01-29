Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s shares were up by 4.33 per cent after the company commissioned a 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System at Chengmari Tea Estate.

The company reported, on-ground installation of bifacial modules, captures sunlight from both sides of the panels for energy generation. The project, involving nearly 1,900 modules, was completed within a six-month timeframe. The solar system is anticipated to generate approximately 1.5 million units of energy annually for the tea estate.

Deepesh Nanda, MD & CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “TPREL takes great pride in announcing the successful commissioning of this innovative Bifacial Solar System project at Asia’s largest tea estate. The innovative Bifacial technology, capturing sunlight from both sides of the solar panels, represents a significant leap forward in enhanced clean energy generation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and environmental stewardship.”

The shares were up by 4.47 per cent to ₹381.35 at 2 pm on the BSE.