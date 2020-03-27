Tata Power’s joint venture clean energy project in Georgia starts commercial production

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC (AGL), a joint venture between Tata Power, Norway’s Clean Energy Invest (CEI) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), has started commercial operation of the 178 MW Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project located in southwest Georgia. Tata Power holds 40 per cent stake in the joint venture.

The project will generate around 450 GWh of clean energy to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by more than 200,000 tonne a year. The successful completion and start of commercial operations are considered crucial for the integrity, security and energy independence of Georgia, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

The power generated will be sold within Georgia throughout the winter, which is a period of energy deficit in that country.

The Shuakhevi HPP is funded by European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, it added.