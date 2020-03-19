Tata Steel cracks down on counterfeits in Punjab

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
As part of its ongoing efforts to protect its brand and assets, Tata Steel, along with Punjab Police, raided the premises of Classic Wire Products in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, for selling counterfeit Tata Wiron products.
According to the First Information Report filed by the Mandi Gobindgarh Police Station, the raid was conducted at the counterfeiter’s premises that was using the name “Tata Wire Products” without any authorisation and was involved in selling wires including barbed wires.
These counterfeit wires were being sold in the market under the name ‘Tata Wire Products’ causing confusion in the minds of consumers.
Two persons were arrested by Punjab Police and formal charges will be brought against them. Further, the police have also seized printed stationery including visiting cards, packaging materials and envelopes with ‘Tata’ name on them and subsequently removed the name Tata from the unauthorised display boards and hoardings.
Last month, a similar raid was conducted on a retail outlet named ‘A One Steel Traders’ in Vasai, Palghar district of Maharashtra wherein counterfeit ‘Tata Wiron’ products were being sold.
Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and the brand, said Tata Steel in a statement on Wednesday.
