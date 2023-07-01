Tata Steel has set up the first-ever fully automated service centre for the construction industry across 11 acres at Tangi, Cuttack in Odisha.

The service centre has been built in partnership with Sagar Business, a channel partner of Tata Steel.

Equipped with modern automatic manufacturing facilities, the centre has a 3,000-tonne per month capacity to produce customised cut and bend rebars, coupler threading, and Welded Wire Mesh.

Ashish Anupam, Chairperson, Marketing & Sales, Long Products, Tata Steel said construction is one of the key sectors driving steel consumption, and automation in construction is the transformative force that will propel the industry towards unparalleled growth with a new agility.

The centre marks a significant milestone in shaping the construction industry. The initiative is set to revolutionise reinforcement application in the construction sector and cater to the rapidly growing infrastructure demand in Odisha.

Tata Steel looks beyond traditional steel production and forges ahead as a comprehensive solution provider in the construction domain, said the company.