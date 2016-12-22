Tatas get support of 90% shareholders at Indian Hotels EGM

Nearly 90 per cent of the shareholders present at the Indian Hotels EGM on Wednesday voted in favour of removing Nusli Wadia as the independent director of the company. Only 9.20 per cent voters backed Wadia.

Both retail and public institutions voted in favour of the Tata Sons resolution. About 82 per cent of the public institutions voted in favour of Wadia's ouster, and 84 per cent of the retail investors backed Tatas.

Analysis of votes excluding Promoter Group

Total number of votes held by the Promoter and Promoter Cos : 30.45 crore

Total number of votes polled by the Promoter and Promoter Cos : 29.59 crore

Therefore total number of votes polled by non-promoter shareholders: 32.95 crore

Of which total number of votes polled in favour of the resolution: 27.20 crore i.e. 82.5%

And total number of votes polled against the resolution: 5.75 crore ie 17.5%

Institutional Voting

Total number of shares held by institutional shareholders: 42.64 crore

Of which total number of shares polled: 31.99 crore i.e. 75% turnout

Of which the total number of shares polled in favour: 26.39 crore i.e. 82.5%

And total number of shares polled against the resolution: 5.6 crore ie 17.5%

Retail Voting

Total number of shares in the retail category: 24.02 crore

Of which total number of shares polled: 0.96 crore ie 4.00% turnout

Of which total number of votes polled in favour: 0.81 crore i.e. 84.4%

And total number of shares polled against the motion: 0.15 crore i.e. 15.6%

Tata Motors will have its EGM at 3 pm today.