TBO.com, a leading global travel distribution platform, has appointed Gerardo Del Río as President of its international business to drive global growth.

With over 20 years of experience across the hospitality, travel and consulting sectors, Gerardo brings a wealth of global management, finance, and business development expertise to the role.

Gerardo’s career, spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, has equipped him with multi-cultural insights and a deep understanding of diverse global markets.

In his career of over 2 decades, Gerardo has worked with some of the marquee companies including Melia Hotels, Hotelbeds (now HBX) and DidaTravel serving in various capacities and geographies.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Joint Managing Director and co-founder, TBO said Río’s multi-market experience and proven track record in the global travel and hospitality industry perfectly aligns with the company’s vision for international expansion.

His strategic leadership, client-centric approach, and focus on delivering results will strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the global travel and tourism industry, he said.

Río said the company’s proven expertise in simplifying the travel business for both suppliers and buyers provides an excellent platform for growth.

He will lead the company’s global expansion efforts, ensuring a smooth transition as TBO enters new markets.

The company has a robust international presence in the travel distribution industry, connecting about 1.64 lakh buyers across over 100 countries with over one million suppliers. The company’s platform supports multiple currencies and offers forex assistance, facilitating seamless international transactions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit