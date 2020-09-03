Companies

TCS bags ABB deal for cloud service management

Our Bureau Mumbai

TCS has bagged a deal from ABB Information Systems for transforming its tech hosting infrastructure and cloud service management. The Switzerland-headquartered technology company identified TCS as its service partner as part of the organisation’s efforts to rationalise its IT operations. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the transformation TCS will optimise, simplify and improve the quality assurance of services via automation and consolidation of services housed in ABB’s data centers. This will be done inline with ABB’s new operating model, and TCS said it will be using its Ignio software for automation.

TCS shares were trading at ₹2,297, up 1.46 per cent compared to the previous day’s close.

