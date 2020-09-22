TCS bags contract from UK supermarket chain Morrisons

TCS has bagged a five-year contract from Morrisons, a leading supermarket chain in the UK.

TCS did not specify the deal value but said it involves setting up application management, data and cyber security services, which will help accelerate Morrison’s plan to simplify and modernise its technology to improve the shopping trip, eliminate wasted effort and become more popular and accessible to its customers.

In 2016, Morrisons had selected TCS as its application- managed service partner and with the new deal, TCS will look to use AI and machine learning to augment human teams, improve operational resilience and boost productivity.

Additionally, adoption of automation and DevOps will increase the speed to market of innovative features that enhance customer experience and provide competitive differentiation, TCS said.

“We are using our deep contextual knowledge of Morrisons’ business and our expertise in AI and automation to reimagine their IT operating model to enable superior customer experience, greater agility, and growth,” said Shekar Krishnan, Head, Retail – UK, TCS.

On Tuesday, TCS shares closed at ₹2,523, up 2.39 per cent over the previous close, on the BSE.