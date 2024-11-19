Tata Consultancy Services, Adobe and Tata Steel were among the top recruiters during the final third cluster of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2026 was held at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

TCS with nine offers was the top recruiter at the third cluster that comprised of thirteen cohorts – Consumer technology, Niche consulting, Financial Technology, Gaming and Sports, Consumer Electronics, Banking & Financial Services, Analytics & IT Consulting, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Education Tech, Renewable Energy & Green Tech, Social Enterprises & NGO, Government Enterprises, Artificial Intelligence.

Close to 60 firms participated in this cluster held on November 18. Adobe, Tata Steel and Silver Consumer made five offers each.

In the Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure cohort, we saw regulars like Suzuki Japan, Saint Gobain and Tata Steel along with new recruiters like Forbes Marshall, Thyssenkrupp, Italica Granito and Silver Consumer, stated an official release from IIMA. Similarly, Zaggle and Progcap were new recruiters in the Financial Technology cohort.

Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Sprinklr, Salesforce and Innovapptive, while Consumer Technology saw participation from firms like Ola.

Banking and Financial Services saw an uptick with offers from FinIQ Consulting, HDFC Ergo, Axis Bank, IIFL, SMBC and Next Bharat Ventures, while TCS, Practus and Black Brix led the charge in Niche Consulting. Samsung Electronics and Boult Audio were the largest recruiters in the Consumer Electronics cohort.