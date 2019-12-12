Tech Mahindra wins ₹500 crore Smart City project in Pune

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Tech Mahindra on Thursday said that it has bagged the largest smart city project worth ₹500 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
Through this project, Tech Mahindra will engage with more than 15 lakh citizens of PCMC by enabling technology-led transformation to convert it into a smart and sustainable city, the company said.
It said the project will be executed in a period of one year for implementation and the operations and maintenance for five years. The project has been budgeted under the Prime Minister's Smart Cities mission.
Sujit Baksi, Head APAC Business and President, Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said: "Our association with PCMC outlines Tech Mahindra's TechMNxt strategy to leverage new generation technologies to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers. It extends our vision of supporting the government's Smart Cities agenda to strengthen nation-building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust five-trillion dollar Indian economy."
As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to cater to tue customer's evolving and dynamic needs, he said.
Shri Shravan Hadikar, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC said: "As part of our citizen and civil-welfare service mandate, we are committed to offer much improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering seamless smart city experience."
