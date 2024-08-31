It is technology rather than wage advantage that will make India grow to a $30 trillion economy by 2047. To build technology, students should engage in creative collaboration, said P R Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group.

Speaking at the 38th Convocation Day at the SASTRA Deemed University today, Raja said that creative collaboration is necessary for India to stay relevant.

“The government’s targeted expenditure of 5 per cent of GDP towards infrastructure creation in the next five years is a big opportunity for young graduates” he said, observing that the convergence of multiple disciplines, such as engineering, law, social sciences and management was redefining the landscape of design and development.

Raja conferred degrees to 4,100 UG, PG and Ph.D. graduates in Engineering, Sciences, Management, Law, Education & Humanities. The Founder-Chancellor’s Best Doctoral Thesis Award was given to Dr B Harishbabu, Dr Bhavana Sivakumar and Dr Raghunath Dos for their outstanding Ph D thesis work in Engineering, Sciences and non-STEM disciplines respectively.

The Lord Selvamuthukumar award for the best outgoing B.Tech. graduate of the 2024 batch was presented to Karthik Sainath Reddy from the CSE branch.

Prof R Sethuraman, Chancellor of SASTRA presided and Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University welcomed the gathering.