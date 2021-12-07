Tekno Valves aims to ramp up production capacity by 67%

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Tekno Valves, which is into manufacturing high-pressure gas cylinder valves, is looking to scale up production capacity by close to 67 per cent to two million valves in the next three years. The company produces close to 1.2 million valves a year at present, and is looking to increase this to 1.5 million by December 2022.
Rohit Behani, partner and CEO at Tekno Valves, said the company has invested close to ₹15 crore in plant and machinery this year to scale up the production capacity. It will invest an additional ₹20 crore to take this up to two million by 2024-25.
“There has been a huge surge in demand for medical gases due to Covid-induced pandemic and this has augured well for our company. We had to change our product mix at the peak of the pandemic period with a higher skew towards medical gases. However, we are also seeing a good demand for industrial gases,” Behani told BusinessLine.
Also see: Covid variant update: Omicron isn’t fuelling surge in hospitalisations
The company aims to increase its turnover to ₹200 crore by 2024-25. During FY22, the company is hopeful of achieving 40 per cent growth in turnover at ₹140 crore.
Tekno Valves has its application in industrial and medical gases, chlorine and corrosive gases, ammonia and amines, firefighting, CNG and self-contained breathing apparatus among others. The valves are tested and certified at BAM in Germany to European, American, and ISO standards and meet BIS specifications for the Indian market.
The company has footprints in over 65 countries across six continents. Exports account for nearly 50 per cent of the company’s total turnover and is likely to further increase to close to 60 per cent over the next three years once the additional capacity comes in.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...