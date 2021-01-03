Tesla produced over half a million cars in 2020, deliveries fall just short of Musk’s target

Tesla on Saturday reported its production and delivery numbers for the year 2020.

The company produced over half a million cars in 2020. Its deliveries however, fell just short of its target.

According to the numbers shared by the electric vehicle manufacturer, it produced 5,09,737 vehicles in 2020 while deliveries amounted to 4,99,550.

Tesla said in January 2020 had said that it expected to “comfortably exceed” the goal of shipping 5,00,000 cars as the goal set by its CEO Elon Musk, The Verge reported.

However, Tesla further added that the delivery count could vary by up to 0.5 per cent or more.

“Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more,” it said in a press release.

Production and delivery numbers

The production and delivery numbers of the company’s Model S/X stood at 54,805 and 57,039, respectively while those of its Model 3/Y stood at 454,932 and 499,550, respectively.

The company produced 179,757 vehicles in Q4 2020 and delivered 180,570 vehicles. Out of this,

The production of its Model S/X amounted to 16,097 while deliveries stood at 18,920. The production and delivery numbers for the company’s Model 3/Y in Q4 2020 stood at 163,660 and 161,650, respectively.

“So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all,” Musk said in a tweet.

The company further said that the production of its Model Y vehicle in its Shanghai factory has begun, with deliveries “expected to begin shortly.”