Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up manufacturing facilities in India to produce precision-strike 70mm laser-guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

Through the agreement, BDL will become a part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian-manufactured components to existing and future 70mm laser guided rocket customers, according to a release shared by the company.

The agreement will also provide the opportunity for BDL, a public sector undertaking, to offer a ‘Make in India’ 70mm laser guided rocket solution for the existing helicopter fleets of Advanced Light Helicopters (WSI) and Light Combat Helicopters of the Indian Armed Forces.

“We are pleased to partner once again with Thales, this time for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets. Leveraging our long experience in building precision guided ammunition and our diverse industrial expertise, we look forward to reaching new heights of excellence with this partnership and contributing to the prestigious ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Siddharth Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director, BDL.

BDL was established in Hyderabad in 1970 as a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Bharat Dynamics Limited. In support of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, this collaboration seeks to further develop in country’s capability of producing advanced weapon systems such as 70mm laser-guided rockets to cater to export markets while also assisting the Indian Armed Forces in their mission to effectively safeguard the nation,” said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, India, Thales.

Thales is the original equipment manufacturer of the FZ275 LGR, the lightest, shortest, and most versatile 70mm laser guided rocket in the market.

