Tribute Portfolio, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s 31 hotel brands, has launched The Artiste Kochi — A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Kochi.

“With the launch of The Artiste, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, we are all set to exemplify the brand’s vision of presenting travellers an exclusive blend of old-world charm along with modern amenities. The hotel’s uniqueness is noticeable through the artistic brilliance, soulful portraits spread across the property, authentic cuisines and untypical rooms that bring out the effervescence and life of Kerela,” said Ranju Alex, Vice-President South Asia, Marriott International.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, “The Artiste Kochi, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel’ is a testament to our commitment to luxury and opulence of hospitality. With the launch of The Artiste Kochi we will not only provide accommodation, but a stage for amazing moments, a gallery of memories, and a symphony of flavours.”

The Artiste Kochi has a selection of restaurants. The 160-seater Artiste — The Restaurant is an all-day dining space offering Kerala cuisine.

