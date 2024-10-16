The Executive Centre (TEC), a flexible workspace provider, is redoubling its expansion efforts and invests ₹125 crore to add 270,000 sq ft. This expansion spree is expected to boost its efforts to drive a year-on-year (YoY) revenue of 10-15 per cent for FY25.

Currently, TEC operates in 36 cities across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. In India, it manages 1.3 million sq ft, and plans to enhance its presence by adding eight new centres in six cities where it currently operates, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Gurgaon, noted Manish Khedia, Managing Director for West India, South India, and Sri Lanka at The Executive Centre.

The demand for flexible workspaces in the country has been on the rise and IT/ITES, BFSI, and start-up sectors, in addition to the influx of GCC, have contributed to this growth in demand, noted Paul Salnikow, Founder, CEO, The Executive Centre.

In the South, TEC is investing over ₹47 crore to develop centres spanning 1.12 lakh square feet in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In Mumbai, the company is investing around ₹33 crore for 59,000 square feet, while in North India, TEC is allocating over ₹42 crore across 96,000 square feet in Gurgaon and Aerocity in New Delhi.

TEC has been growing at a CAGR of 17 per cent for the last five years and expects to double down its total footprint in the next three years time in India. “India continues to grow in the next five years, and we are anticipating, higher investment in 2026 and 2027”, underscored Rajat Kapur, Managing Director - North India, UAE & Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Executive Centre.

Earlier this year, TEC recorded a revenue for FY24 of $315 million with India contributing 31 per cent YoY to the Group’s revenue growth and 26 per cent to the global adjusted EBITDA. The company currently has a presence in 16 countries with over 50,000 members globally.