The Taste Company, a Hyderabad-based ready-to-eat food products company, has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The three-year-old company said it would launch its products in the UK, the USA, and Singapore in the next few months.

“We have a portfolio of 18 products, which include five breakfast products, seven vegetarian meal options, and six non-vegetarian meal varieties. We have developed a range of products that suits people’s tastes in the UAE,” Anil Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of The Taste Company, said in a statement on Thursday.

The company set up a ₹34-crore production facility near Hyderabad, which can produce 30 lakh boxes a month.

“As many as six Indian airlines sell our products on board. We sell our products on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, besides selling them on our portal,” he said.