Thomas Cook India mulls buying the brand for three markets

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Thomas Cook India is evaluating the possibility of acquiring the brand for three markets including India and Sri Lanka. This comes after the announcement by Thomas Cook UK to go for liquidation.
Read more: Thomas Cook collapse: Bailout fails, tourists stranded
Thomas Cook India pays Rs 2 crore a year fee for the brand. “Until 2024 there can be no change in the fee arrangement. If we buy the brand we will buy it only for the three markets. We will not buy the brand globally. But we will evaluate for India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius,” said Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director, Thomas Cook India at an analysts call.
When asked if there could be a change in the brand after 2024, Menon said that Thomas Cook brand has been around for a long time so, “ I don't want to jump and say we will change the brand until we do a review. I will have to take inputs of the shareholders. I will try to understand all the risk,” he said.
While the 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed on Sunday night, Thomas Cook India Group has not been impacted at all as Thomas Cook India Group is an entirely different entity. It was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada based multinational investment company in August 2012.
Also read: Why Thomas Cook (India) is not affected by Thomas Cook's collapse
"The last seven years have been fruitful as we continue to grow and build our legacy as an independent entity after Fairfax Financial Holdings acquired a 77 percent stake in Thomas Cook India Ltd. (TCIL) in 2012," Thomas Cook India said in a statement.
The British entity said that an application was made to the High Court for a compulsory liquidation of the Company before the opening of business today and an order has been granted to appoint the Official Receiver as the liquidator of the Company. Menon said that he will see who will be appointed as the receiver and then explore the possibility of putting in a bid for the brand.
The stocks of Thomas Cook India ended 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 152.30.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports