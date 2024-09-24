French consumer electronic brand Thomson is targeting a market share of 10 per cent in the online washing machine category in CY24. The white goods maker that launched washing machines in 2023 plans to expand in the front-loading fully-automatic washing machine segment in 2025.

In 2023, Thomson had invested ₹200 crore in a manufacturing plant for washing machines and plans to increase investment with the expansion in the front-loading fully-automatic washing machine segment.

“We have experienced remarkable growth since our launch in 2023, achieving over 100 per cent year-on-year increase in sales. The company has invested in setting up a manufacturing unit for semi-automatic and fully-automatic machines; we plan to expand in the coming year and will invest in developing state-of-the-art models,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL), Exclusive brand licencee of Thomson in India, told businessline.

New models

The company currently offers 25 models in the washing machine segment and plans to launch 30 models in 2025. The company, which has a partnership with Flipkart, will introduce its fully-automatic washing machine during the Big Billion Day sale. The semi-automatic machines will begin at ₹7,490, while the fully-automatic washing machine will start from ₹12,999.

Through its expansion plans for the washing machine segment, Thomson will focus “primarily on front-load models and fully-automatic top-load machines above 9 kg. As part of this strategy, we have decided to exit from the 6.5-kg semi-automatic category in the upcoming season. We are observing a significant trend in the washing machine segment, particularly a rapid increase in the market size for fully-automatic models. By next year, we anticipate that the fully-automatic segment will surpass the semi-automatic category, reflecting changing consumer preferences toward convenience and advanced features,” he said.

Further, the company also plans to export washing machines.

businessline had earlier reported that Thomson has invested ₹50 crore in a manufacturing plant for audio speakers in Noida and plans to introduce 30 speaker models in the next six months.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit