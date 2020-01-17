Thomson TV becomes first smart TV manufacturer to develop custom Android software for TV

Thomson TV will become the first Smart TV manufacturer to develop its own Android software in India, according to a press release by the licensing company Super Plastronics Private Ltd, on Friday.

The French electronics brand had officially entered the India market back in 2018 after being licensed by Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL).

As part of its backward integration strategy to expand into the smart TV market, the company became the only smart TV manufacturer in India to acquire a license from Google to manufacture in-house software for its Android smart TV.

Commenting on the announcement, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO-SPPL, Brand Licensee Thomson, said, “Thomson TV’s aim is to fully use our capacities and make our products in India. This has allowed us to closely monitor quality and technical specifications with respect to the needs and desires of our customers. Acquiring the license to make Android for our TVs in India strengthens this vision. Thomson TV India’s constant effort is to integrate with the Indian emotions and needs while keeping the budget-conscious consumer in mind.”

Thomson TV launched its first Android TV manufactured entirely in India in May last year. Currently, the TV company offers a range of Smart LED TVs at affordable prices starting at as low as ₹10,000. In an attempt to meet targeted revenue of ₹500 crore in 2019, the company had offered huge discounts with its 24-inch HD LED television priced as low as ₹5,999.





Thomson might gain an edge with its custom software in an already competitive market with TCS, OnePlus and Samsung announcing the launch of smart TVs. Global brand COMPAQ as well will be making a comeback through the smart TV market with India-based company Ossify industries announcing the launch of COMPAQ smart TVs in India.





Thomson aims to increase its market share in the Indian TV market to 4.5 per cent by 2019-20, according to previous reports. With the recent licensing of custom Android software, the smart TV manufacturer’s sales target is about half a million units by the year 2021.



