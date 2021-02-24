Thumbs-up for Grundfos’ water treatment solution from Jal Jeevan, Swachh Bharat Missions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Grundfos India has said that its AQPure, a solar energy-based water treatment plant based on ultra-filtration, has been short-listed as one of the recommended innovative solutions by Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.
AQPure’s selection marks its place as an innovative technology under the list of recommended technologies of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation’s innovation portal, according to a statement.
“This selection validates AQPure’s ability to supply safe drinking water to remote areas and address the drinking water issues of the country. With the abundance of solar energy in India, products like AQPure can help solarise India’s water needs, eventually cutting down energy consumption and improving cost efficiency. AQPure is bound to make a difference for people in rural India, offering a boost to the government’s water agenda,” said R Rangarajan, Area Sales Director-Water Utility, INDO region, Grundfos.
Grundfos’ AQPure is an automated water treatment solution that works on solar power, designed to provide drinking water, even in remote locations. It is a pre-fabricated and modular water treatment plant that seeks to provide reliable and affordable water supply.
AQPure can also supply water to inaccessible and isolated areas where secured and cost-efficient drinking water systems are a rarity, making AQPure an ideal solution for Jal Jeevan Mission’s ambition to provide tap connections to over 191 million rural households in India by 2024.
