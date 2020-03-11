thyssenkrupp Elevator sets up first central spare parts warehouse in India

thyssenkrupp Elevator has launched its first central spare parts warehouse in Pune. The new-state-of-the art warehouse will further improve services for customers operating in domestic and neighbouring country’s market.

“As a single management and storage point, Indian Technological Warehouse in Chakan, Pune aims at maintaining total availability of all spare parts for their operators, optimising their logistics through analysis and processing of data collected in real time. The warehouse operations will later be integrated with ERP Warehouse Management model for optimized inventory management and logistics processes”, said Manish Mehan, CEO, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India).

With a total surface area of 10,000 sq. ft., the new warehouse in Pune holds up to over 5,000 different parts and components for maintenance service. In addition, it has the capacity to handle more than 10,000 orders per year.