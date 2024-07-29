Tiruppur-based Eastman Exports, India’s fourth-largest knitwear manufacturer and exporter, has appointed Ritesh Kumar as its CEO. With over 25 years of experience in the garment industry, Kumar was previously Senior Vice President at Shahi Exports.

Eastman Exports supplies garments to luxury brands worldwide, with the US being its primary market.

Started as a small dye house in the 1970s, the company forayed into exports in 1983 and rebranded itself as Eastman Exports. It is one of the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers in the country. The company has 35 garment manufacturing units for end-to-end production, producing over 100 million knitted garments annually.