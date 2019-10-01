Tissot luxury watches now available on Myntra’s site

A strong momentum in the luxury watches category, with leading global brands launching their new collections in India, has got etail major Myntra teaming up with Swiss watchmaker Tissot.

“Luxury watches are a style statement for many consumers. Leading international and Swiss watch brands have a large fan following in India,” Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, told BusinessLine.

As luxury analogue watches make a comeback, luxury timepiece manufacturers are rushing to keep up with the increased demand. This has led to global brands such as Rolex, Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, Daniel Wellington, Scuderia Ferrari and Michael Kors, among others, making inroads into the country.

A time-piece is a wearable sign of success, with consumers these days seeking simplicity, personalisation and transparency when choosing their luxury timepiece, said Nagaram. It is not just the metros that are driving demand, but the smaller towns, too, he added.

Myntra Jabong caters to an audience that is not limited to metros, he further said. “In tier 2 and 3 cities, where these brands may not be easily accessible and the demand is growing, shopping online for luxury watches is picking up,” he observed.

Tissot recently roped in actor Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli as its international brand ambassadors. Its collection including T-Sport, Touch Collection, T-Lady, T-Classic, Heritage, T-Gold, and Special Collections is available on Myntra. Prices range from ₹15,000 to ₹87,000.