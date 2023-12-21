Titagarh Rail Systems has announced key changes in its top management. Anil Kumar Agarwal has been appointed Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and CEO of the freight rail systems business vertical. The division operates four units, three in Kolkata and one in Bharatpur, and has targeted an output of over 1,000 wagons per month in this financial year.

The board has also announced that Prithish Chowdhary, currently director of marketing and business development, takes over as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Dy. CEO) of the passenger rolling stock division.

In addition, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, will serve as CEO of the passenger rail system, which is currently executing an order for Pune Metro, and would soon start production for the Bangalore Metro in alliance with CRCC, followed by metro coaches for the Surat and Ahmedabad Metros.

The board has also elevated Saurav Singhania as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), along with responsibilities of the Chief Risk Officer.

Commenting on the organisational changes, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman and MD, said: “I am extremely happy that young talent is getting ready to take on higher responsibilities and assume greater leadership positions.”

The Titagarh Rail Systems stock rose by 1.93 per cent, and traded at ₹1,019 on the NSE as of 10:09 am on Thursday.

