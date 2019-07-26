To meet BS-VI norms, Chennai Petro revamping diesel hydro-treating unit

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, an IndianOil Group company, Friday said the ₹1,858-crore BS-VI auto fuels quality project taken up by it was expected to achieve ‘mechanical completion’ by December 2019.
To meet BS-VI fuel quality norms which would come into effect from April 1, 2020, CPCL was revamping the existing diesel hydro-treating unit from 1.8 to 2.4 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) along with new Sulphur Recovery Unit, company Chairman Sanjiv Singh said.
CPCL was also engaged in installing a new 0.6 mtpa capacity FCC gasoline desulphurisation unit with associated facilities.
The total cost of the project is ₹1,858 crore, he said in the company’s 53rd annual report.
CPCL achieved a throughput of 10.695 mtpa in 2018-19 as compared to 10.789 mtpa in the previous year.
“All major equipment received at site and construction is in an advanced stage. The units are expected to be mechanically completed during September-December 2019”, he said.
On the Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) project taken up by the company, he said it was successfully completed by taking R-LNG as fuel and feed in March 2019.
“R-LNG conversion in gas turbines, utility boilers and HGU-205 is expected to be completed by August 2020 in a phased manner. The total project cost is estimated to be about ₹350 crore,” he said.
On the 9-mtpa refinery project at the Cauvery Basin Complex, Nagapattinam, he said a detailed feasibility report for the project has been completed and action to obtain investment approval for the project has been initiated.
CPCL had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to avail a structured package of incentives, announced during the second edition of Global Investors Meet in January.
“Approval for additional land acquisition has been obtained from the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.
The project would include a polypropylene unit, apart from a refinery complex.
The refinery complex would provide an impetus for the economic development of the region, he said.
