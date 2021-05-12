Torrent Group facilitates medical oxygen supplies to 10,000 patients per day

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Amid a severe shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group has taken initiatives to facilitate medical oxygen requirements of about 10,000 patients per day, the company informed.
In an official statement, Torrent Group has donated 50 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants to 50 different Government Hospitals across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu & Telangana.
In addition to that, it has also deployed two cryogenic tankers of 18 MT each for the transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and donated 1,000 oxygen cylinders and 200 oxygen concentrators.
It has also set up an Oxygen generation plant with bottling facility in Ahmedabad, which is providing free oxygen to the nearby areas, it said.
Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group, said, "We have taken multiple initiatives, which balance the need for immediate relief and the need to create long-term sustainable infrastructure at government hospitals that will not only help ease the current situation but also support the government’s efforts to be prepared for any future healthcare crisis. Torrent stands committed to doing all that it can, during this time of national crisis.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...