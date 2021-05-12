Torrent Group facilitates medical oxygen supplies to 10,000 patients per day

Amid a severe shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group has taken initiatives to facilitate medical oxygen requirements of about 10,000 patients per day, the company informed.

In an official statement, Torrent Group has donated 50 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants to 50 different Government Hospitals across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu & Telangana.

In addition to that, it has also deployed two cryogenic tankers of 18 MT each for the transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and donated 1,000 oxygen cylinders and 200 oxygen concentrators.

It has also set up an Oxygen generation plant with bottling facility in Ahmedabad, which is providing free oxygen to the nearby areas, it said.

Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group, said, "We have taken multiple initiatives, which balance the need for immediate relief and the need to create long-term sustainable infrastructure at government hospitals that will not only help ease the current situation but also support the government’s efforts to be prepared for any future healthcare crisis. Torrent stands committed to doing all that it can, during this time of national crisis.”