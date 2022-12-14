Ahmedabad: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Wednesday informed that the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited (BI India) to co-market Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq MetTM (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) in India

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor that is useful for improving glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Empagliflozin is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

Further, empagliflozin is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure.

Diabetes patient base

As per the International Diabetes Federation, India has the second largest diabetes patient base in the world with an estimated 74.2 million adults (20-79 years of age) as of 2021. This is expected to increase to almost 125 million patients by 2045.

According to AWACS MAT October 2022 data, the Indian diabetes medications market is valued at ₹16,516 crore, growing at 8.6 per cent CAGR over the last 4 years. The market for SGLT-2 inhibitors is valued at ₹1,927 crore, and SGLT-2 inhibitors are growing faster than the diabetes market at 33 per cent CAGR over the same time period.

Aman Mehta, Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Torrent is delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim India to address the dual challenges of type-2 diabetes and heart failure (both preserved and reduced ejection fractions) in India. I am confident that the launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met, and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian pharmaceutical market.”

Vani Manja, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, “We are pleased to partner with Torrent for the sales and co-marketing of empagliflozin and its combinations. Our collaboration with Torrent reaffirms our commitment towards enabling improved access to innovative medicine in India. We believe that the coming together of the healthcare ecosystem is key to addressing unmet needs of patients.”

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares ended at ₹1,615.10 on BSE Wednesday, nearly 1 per cent down from previous close.