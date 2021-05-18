Companies

Torrent Pharma Q4 net up 3 per cent at ₹324 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 18, 2021

Improved profit numbers was due to India business recovery and cost control

Drug firm Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a 3.18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹324 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 mainly on the back of continued India business recovery momentum, and cost control.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹314 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹1,937 crore for the quarter. It was ₹1,946 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March 2021, net profit of the company was ₹1,252 crore as against ₹1,025 crore in 2019-20.

The revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at ₹8,005 crore. It was ₹7,939 crore in the previous fiscal year.

India revenues stood at ₹922 crore for the quarter under consideration, a growth of 10 per cent, the filing said.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹5 each.

The board of directors has also "recommended to the members to obtain enabling approval for issuance of equity shares including convertible bonds/debentures through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and/ or Depository Receipts or any other modes for an amount not exceeding ₹5,000 crore in the upcoming AGM of the company," it added. Shares of Torrent Pharma closed at ₹2,731.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.20 per cent from their previous close.

Published on May 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.