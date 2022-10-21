Ahmedabad, Oct 21 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday posted consolidated net profit of ₹312 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 marginally down by 1 per cent against ₹316 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s consolidated revenues from operations increased 7 per cent to ₹2,291 crore for the quarter (₹2,137 crore). Consolidated expenses increased by 7 per cent to ₹1,844 crore from ₹1,716 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On standalone basis, company’s net profit for the quarter fell by 17 per cent to ₹272 crore (₹326 crore). Revenues from operations stood at ₹1,928 crore, up 7 per cent from ₹1,799 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s India revenues grew by 13 per cent to ₹1,224 crore for the quarter. From the international markets, revenues from Brazil market stood at ₹185 crore, up by 19 per cent, US revenues grew 3 per cent to ₹292 crore. The revenues from Germany fell by 12 per cent to ₹220 crore.

The company reported gross EBITDA margins of 30 per cent for the quarter and EBITDA stood at ₹694 crore, down by 2 per cent over same period last year.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares ended negative at ₹1,578 on Friday, down by nearly 1 per cent from previous close on BSE.