Torrent Power consolidated Q3 net up 15 pc

Torrent Power posted consolidated net profit at ₹369 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, a growth of 15.5 per cent from ₹322 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company’s consolidated total revenues from operations rose 27.6 per cent to ₹3,767 crore (₹2,953 crore). The board of directors of the company approved an interim dividend of ₹9 per share of ₹10 for 2021-22. The company has attributed the growth in total consolidated income to factors such as gain from trading of LNG; increase in contribution from merchant power sales offset by lower contribution from long term PPA in gas-based power plants; increase in contribution from Distribution Franchisee Business due to reduction in T & D losses partially offset by lower contribution due to lower rate and decrease in finance costs, both due to lower debt and reduction in interest rates. On standalone basis, company’s net profit for the quarter stood at ₹380 crore as against ₹346 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Torrent Power shares ended down 1.2 per cent at ₹539.85 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

