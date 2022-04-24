Total car bookings swell to 7.5 lakh as chip shortage plague supply

Indian car makers are sitting on total pending orders of more than 7,50,000 units making it the highest-ever even as supply chain issues raises its head once again to disrupt production. Carmakers still do not have visibility on semiconductor supplies beyond a few weeks.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki claims to have pending orders of 3,25,000 units, which is the highest ever in the company’s nearly 40-year history. All CNG-powered models, especially the CNG Ertiga carry a significantly high waiting period stretching to as much as six months.

Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are together having bookings for 3,50,000-3,75,000 units. Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and Punch, Mahindra XUV700 and Thar continue to witness the surge in demand. These top four carmakers control 80 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle market.

Two new debutants from Kia and Skoda, Carens and Slavia, respectively, have generated a positive response. The Kia Carens carry a waiting period of 4-6 months while the Skoda Slavia has a 2-3 months waiting period.

Volkswagen’s upcoming sedan Virtus, for which bookings opened a few weeks ago, has also witnessed a positive response. Honda City Hybrid, which was launched a few days ago has received an “overwhelming” response from the market, claimed Honda Cars India.

The true market picture

While the industry’s total number of bookings may be good enough to cover three months of the country’s total passenger vehicle sales, carmakers warn that booking numbers do not necessarily represent the true picture of market demand.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Consumers are not just making bookings with multiple dealers for one product they are also booking vehicles of other car brands. They will go for the product that gets delivered to them first. Therefore, the current market situation does not provide you with the real demand.”

With one buyer doing multiple bookings (though the buyer will not go ahead with buying all of them), the aggregate booking number in the industry looks bigger than reality. This has led to a slight increase in booking cancellations across the industry.

Fall in enquiries

Srivastava added that the number of enquiries its dealerships received also went down because consumers have factored in the long waiting period in the overall process of car buying. He, however, added that the company’s online portal receives very strong responses but the conversion rate is not equally strong there.

The surge in booking continues to go parallelly with the issue of shortage in semiconductors which has been plaguing the industry for the past several quarters. Semiconductor manufacturers have improved output across the globe but demand continues to outpace supply.

“Even after months of struggling with this issue we still do not have visibility beyond a few weeks with regards to supplies of chips. The situation continues to remain very dynamic and beyond our control but each company is working hard to avoid letting go of even one chip,” said a senior executive of a sales and marketing team of a leading carmaker.