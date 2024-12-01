Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday said it recorded wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 25,586 units in November, a growth of 44 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 17,818 units in the same month last year.

In the first eight months of financial year 2024-25 (FY24-25), TKM achieved total sales of 2,19,054 units, reflecting a 39 per cent y-o-y growth over the 1,63,636 units sold during the same period in FY23-24, the company said adding that this performance was driven by strong market demand for TKM’s multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and sports utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio.

“Our diverse portfolio, spanning from hatchbacks to SUVs, continues to offer tailored mobility solutions that resonate with varying lifestyles. Notably, two of our flagship models, the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, have each achieved the remarkable milestone of 1,00,000 sales,” Sabari Manohar, Vice President -- Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM said.

He said the company’s exclusive year-end benefits of over ₹1-lakh on select models, including the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota Glanza and Rumion (excluding CNG variants), available until December 31, have played a key role in driving robust sales momentum.

“This has been instrumental in providing customers with exceptional value and contributing to Toyota’s continued success in meeting market demand. The year 2024 has exceeded our expectations and we are gearing up to close it on a strong note, with a continued focus on redefining customer experience to effectively meet evolving market demands,” he added.

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India said it has sold 6,019 units of vehicles in, which is a growth of 20 per cent y-o-y as compared to November 2023. The company’s EV sales contributed 3,144 units to the total sales.