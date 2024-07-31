Toyota Kirloskar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State government to invest ₹20,000 crore in a greenfield project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The project, which will focus on manufacturing electric and hybrid cars, is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the Marathwada region.

The project will cover 850 acres in Auric City, and is expected to create approximately 16,000 jobs — 8,000 direct and 8,000 indirect. The manufacturing plant aims to produce four lakh cars annually.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Industry Minister Uday Samant, and Housing Minister Atul Save. Top executives from Toyota Kirloskar, including Vice-President Mansi Tata and Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura, were also present.

Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the transformative potential of the project, stating, “The Toyota Kirloskar project will not only benefit Marathwada but also revolutionise the automobile manufacturing industry in India. The State government is fully committed to promoting electric vehicles and enhancing public transportation infrastructure.”

Infrastructure, workforce

Emphasising the State’s readiness, Shinde added, “Maharashtra offers the best connectivity, skilled workforce, and infrastructure. The integration of Toyota’s international technology with our local expertise will create a robust manufacturing ecosystem.”

The State government has already made necessary legal adjustments to support the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations in housing societies, reflecting its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the growth of the electric vehicle sector.

Long-term commitment

Yoshimura expressed the company’s long-term commitment to India and Maharashtra. “We have had a relationship with India for over two-and-a-half decades, and this project will further strengthen our partnership. We are excited to be a part of Maharashtra’s development journey,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the MoU as a historical milestone. “While Maharashtra hosts many automobile sectors, the absence of Toyota was a gap. With this investment, we complete the sector. This project will not only create jobs but also drive economic progress in Marathwada. We are on track to achieve our goal of making Maharashtra’s economy worth $1 trillion under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” he stated.