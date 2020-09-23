Toyota Kirloskar unveils compact SUV model

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Toyota Kirloskar on Wednesday said it will sooner than later launch its own models apart from the rebadged versions of its partner, Maruti Suzuki.
“We have such plans for the future. We will launch some models apart from the rebadged version sooner than later,” Tadashi Asazuma, vice-president, sales and marketing for Toyota Kirloskar said while formally unveiling Urban Cruiser, a compact SUV at a press conference. Urban Cruiser is the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, Brezza. The car will be available with all the dealerships by mid-October.
Asazuma said Urban Cruiser sports several new features including a newly designed bumper, interiors with different colour combinations compared with Brezza while incorporating certain design features of Toyota’s SUV Fortuner.
Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and service for the carmaker, said the partnership between Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki was unique. He said Urban Cruiser will be available in three variants in mid, high and premium segments. The price for the mid variant, ex-showroom for Delhi for manual transmission will be ₹8.40 lakh, ₹9.15 lakh for a higher grade and ₹9.80 lakh for the premium grade. For the automotive version, it will be ₹9.80 lakh for mid, ₹10.65 for high and ₹11.30 lakh for the premium grade. The model comes with a three-year warranty.
Soni said the company will comply with all the government regulations and at the same time, it will cater to every segment of the market. He also said the sales of certain categories in the car market are coming back to the pre-pandemic days. “We expect by mid-October, there will be a greater pull for the car market.”
