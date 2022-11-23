Transition VC, an energy transition-focused VC fund has launched its maiden fund with a target corpus of ₹400 crore, which includes a greenshoe option of ₹200 crore.

The fund will make seed investments in startups across sectors undergoing transition such as e-mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage, net zero journeys in buildings, and climate tech. With ticket sizes ranging from $5,00,000 to $1 million, the VC is looking to support up to 40 early-stage startups over the next 3 years.

Bengaluru-based Transition VC recently received its SEBI approval and is eyeing to mark the first close of the fund by the end of this calendar year. The fund was founded last year by a team of entrepreneurs and business professionals such as Raiyaan Shingati, Mohammed Shoeb Ali, Mustafa Wajid, Naresh V Narasimhan, Tejas Goenka, Saif Qureishi, and Rajesh Doshi.

Raiyaan Shingati, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Transition VC said, “Climate change and energy transition is a business opportunity, as they demand reinvention of every segment of the industry. We are at the beginning of a new era. Major shifts like this don’t come around that often, but we are starting to see one now and it’s going to shape how people consume energy for decades to come.”

Prior to launching Transition VC, its team invested in multiple startups in the E-mobility sector, including startups like Charge+Zone and Exponent Energy. While Exponent Energy is enabling rapid charging for commercial vehicles, Charge+Zone is a charge point operator.

Transition VC said its maiden fund is currently seeing growing interest from Indian as well as global HNIs, family offices, and corporates specialized in strategic investments. For its LPs, the fund is looking at an invite-only pool of investors who understand this domain well and align with its vision.

