Bengaluru, Feb 6 Treebo Hotel’s cofounder, Rahul Chaudhary has joined venture capital fund Matrix Partners India after stepping down from Treebo’s cofounder position two years back.

“Let’s see what this VC thing is all about then. Excited to be joining the team at Matrix Partners. Hoping to be the kind of investor I’ve respected as a founder - honest, empathetic and all-in.” Chaudhary wrote in a tweet on Monday. According to his Linkedin update, Chaudhary has joined the VC firm as a venture partner.

In 2021, Chaudhary stepped down from cofounder role but continued to be an advisor and board member. Founded in 2006, Matrix Partners India invests in companies targeting the Indian consumer and enterprise market at the seedand early growth stages. Matrix India has invested in companies such as OfBusiness (B2B Commerce, fintech), LoadShare (tech-enabled logistics network), Bijnis (digital B2B marketplace), Ola (mobility), Dailyhunt (mobile local language platform), Razorpay (payments), among others.

Matrix raised its first fund of $300 million in 2006. This was followed by $300 million second fund in 2011, which the firm topped up with another $110 million in 2016. Then, the firm raised a third fund of $300 million in 2019. Matrix Partners has a global network of funds investing in the US, China and India, with approximately $5 billion under management.