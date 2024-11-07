Leading companies in India are hoping that corporate ties with the United States would expand, spurred by the election of Donald Trump, whose policies are expected to bolster the economy while creating new opportunities for foreign investment.

An article in businessline on Nov. 6 quoted business leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla and Gautam Adani who have voiced optimism, expecting Trump’s support for trade policies that could benefit Indian exporters and investors in sectors such as metals, pharmaceuticals, technology, and professional services. The U.S. remains one of India’s largest export markets, and Indian firms have already invested billions there, highlighting a robust trade relationship, it said.

However, Trump’s stance on tariffs and potential trade barriers also raises concerns, as he might consider broader tariffs to protect American industries. If India’s trade surplus or currency practices are perceived unfavorably, Indian companies could face new import duties. Analysts warn that multilateral tariff policies could hurt global trade and make Indian exports less competitive, especially in a scenario where U.S.-China relations remain tense and India is positioned as a “China+1” alternative.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s ventures, Tesla and Starlink, have been aiming to enter the Indian market but have faced obstacles such as high import duties and regulatory barriers, according to another businessline article. Musk’s plan to introduce Tesla electric vehicles in India has been slowed by import costs, with local manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra opposing relaxed tariffs for Tesla. Despite discussions on setting up a local Tesla manufacturing unit, a definitive agreement has not yet been reached, though the Indian government has offered to lower import taxes for foreign carmakers willing to invest in local production.

Similarly, Musk’s satellite broadband firm, Starlink, has shown interest in entering India but has encountered regulatory challenges. Starlink has advocated for minimal spectrum charges to support its launch, a proposal opposed by established telecom firms like Reliance Jio. With Trump’s re-election, Musk’s association with the new administration might give him stronger leverage to advocate for smoother access to the Indian market. Trump’s history of championing U.S. businesses could translate into support for Musk’s requests for regulatory easing.

The convergence of interests — India Inc. expanding in the U.S. and Musk seeking favourable entry conditions in India — highlights the interdependence of the two economies. If both sides navigate the regulatory landscape favourably, it could strengthen trade ties. Nonetheless, the potential for a U.S.-led tariff escalation remains a concern for Indian exporters, as any trade skirmishes could disrupt these ambitions.

(This article was generated using AI and was reviewed by a journalist)